Classic Herb Stuffing

  • 1 cup butter
  • 2 cups chopped celery
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 2 teaspoons McCormick® Thyme Leaves
  • 1 ½ teaspoons McCormick® Poultry Seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
  • ½ teaspoon McCormick® Black Pepper, Ground
  • 12 cups dry unseasoned bread cubes
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Melt butter in large skillet on medium heat. Add celery and onion; cook and stir 5 minutes. Stir in thyme, poultry seasoning, seasoned salt and pepper.
  2. Place bread cubes in large bowl. Add celery mixture and broth; toss gently until well mixed. Spoon into lightly greased 13×9-inch baking dish.
  3. Bake 35 minutes or until heated through and lightly browned.
