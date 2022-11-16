Classic Herb Stuffing
- 1 cup butter
- 2 cups chopped celery
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 teaspoons McCormick® Thyme Leaves
- 1 ½ teaspoons McCormick® Poultry Seasoning
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- ½ teaspoon McCormick® Black Pepper, Ground
- 12 cups dry unseasoned bread cubes
- 4 cups chicken broth
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Melt butter in large skillet on medium heat. Add celery and onion; cook and stir 5 minutes. Stir in thyme, poultry seasoning, seasoned salt and pepper.
- Place bread cubes in large bowl. Add celery mixture and broth; toss gently until well mixed. Spoon into lightly greased 13×9-inch baking dish.
- Bake 35 minutes or until heated through and lightly browned.