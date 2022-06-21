Classic Macaroni Salad
4 cups uncooked elbow macaroni
1 cup mayonnaise
¼ cup distilled white vinegar
⅔ cup white sugar
2 ½ tablespoons prepared yellow mustard
1 ½ teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 large onion, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
¼ cup grated carrot (Optional)
2 tablespoons chopped pimento peppers (Optional)
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni, and cook until tender, about 8 minutes. Rinse under cold water and drain.
In a large bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, mustard, salt and pepper. Stir in the onion, celery, green pepper, carrot, pimentos and macaroni. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving, but preferably overnight.
