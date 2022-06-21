Classic Macaroni Salad

4 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup distilled white vinegar

⅔ cup white sugar

2 ½ tablespoons prepared yellow mustard

1 ½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 large onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

¼ cup grated carrot (Optional)

2 tablespoons chopped pimento peppers (Optional)

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni, and cook until tender, about 8 minutes. Rinse under cold water and drain.

In a large bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, mustard, salt and pepper. Stir in the onion, celery, green pepper, carrot, pimentos and macaroni. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving, but preferably overnight.