1 cup mayonnaise (Optional)

¼ cup white vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons kosher salt, or more to taste

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon white sugar, or more to taste

1 cup finely diced celery

¾ cup diced red bell pepper

½ cup grated carrot

½ cup chopped green onions, white and light parts

¼ cup diced jalapeno pepper

¼ cup diced poblano pepper

1 (16 ounce) package uncooked elbow macaroni

1 tablespoon mayonnaise (Optional)

1 tablespoon water (Optional)

Whisk 1 cup mayonnaise, vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl until well blended; whisk in sugar.

Stir in celery, red bell pepper, carrot, onions, and jalapeno and poblano peppers.

Refrigerate until macaroni is ready to dress.

Bring a large pot of well salted water to a boil.

Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes.

Drain but do not rinse.

Allow macaroni to drain in a colander about 5 minutes, shaking out moisture from time to time.

Pour macaroni into large bowl; toss to separate and cool to room temperature.

Macaroni should be sticky.

Pour dressing over macaroni and stir until dressing is evenly distributed.

Cover with plastic wrap.

Refrigerate at least 4 hours or, ideally, overnight to allow dressing to absorb into the macaroni.

Stir salad before serving.

Mix 1 tablespoon mayonnaise and 1 tablespoon water into salad for fresher look.