Classic Macaroni Salad
1 cup mayonnaise (Optional)
¼ cup white vinegar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons kosher salt, or more to taste
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon white sugar, or more to taste
1 cup finely diced celery
¾ cup diced red bell pepper
½ cup grated carrot
½ cup chopped green onions, white and light parts
¼ cup diced jalapeno pepper
¼ cup diced poblano pepper
1 (16 ounce) package uncooked elbow macaroni
1 tablespoon mayonnaise (Optional)
1 tablespoon water (Optional)
Whisk 1 cup mayonnaise, vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl until well blended; whisk in sugar.
Stir in celery, red bell pepper, carrot, onions, and jalapeno and poblano peppers.
Refrigerate until macaroni is ready to dress.
Bring a large pot of well salted water to a boil.
Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes.
Drain but do not rinse.
Allow macaroni to drain in a colander about 5 minutes, shaking out moisture from time to time.
Pour macaroni into large bowl; toss to separate and cool to room temperature.
Macaroni should be sticky.
Pour dressing over macaroni and stir until dressing is evenly distributed.
Cover with plastic wrap.
Refrigerate at least 4 hours or, ideally, overnight to allow dressing to absorb into the macaroni.
Stir salad before serving.
Mix 1 tablespoon mayonnaise and 1 tablespoon water into salad for fresher look.
