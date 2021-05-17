Classic Smoked Beef Brisket

1 whole beef Brisket (12 to 13 pounds)

1/4 cup granulated garlic

1/4 cup sweet paprika

1/4 cup cracked black pepper

2 tablespoons kosher salt

Add wood chunks, chips, pellets or charcoal to smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Preheat smoker to 225°F.

Combine garlic, paprika, pepper and salt in small bowl. Sprinkle and press evenly into beef Brisket on all sides and edges.

Cook’s Tip:

The whole Brisket may require some fat trimming to ensure rub makes contact with the brisket.

You may substitute brisket flat or point for whole brisket.

Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of brisket, not resting in fat. Place brisket on rack in smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Set timer for 12 hours depending on desired smoke flavor.

Cook’s Tip: After 3 hours, you may carefully remove brisket, wrap it in foil and return to smoker for remaining cook time. This is called the “Texas Crutch”.

Carefully remove brisket from smoker after 10-1/2 to 11 hours or when temperature reaches 195°F for brisket that slices easily. For brisket that can be shredded or chunked, carefully remove it from smoker at 12 hours or when temperature reaches 205°F.