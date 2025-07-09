YOUR AD HERE »

Club Chicken Pasta Salad

Recipes |

Share this story
  • 8 ounces corkscrew-shaped pasta
  • ¾ cup Italian-style salad dressing or to taste
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 cups chopped, cooked rotisserie chicken
  • 12 slices crispy cooked bacon, crumbled
  • 8 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup cubed Muenster cheese
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 1 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1 avocado – peeled, pitted, and chopped
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 to12 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water.
  3. Whisk Italian-style dressing and mayonnaise together in a large bowl.
  4. Stir in pasta, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, cheese, celery, green bell pepper, and avocado until evenly coated.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]