Cobb Salad

  • 6 slices bacon
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 head iceberg lettuce, shredded
  • 3 cups chopped, cooked chicken meat
  • 2 ripe tomatoes, seeded and chopped
  • ¾ cup blue cheese, crumbled
  • 3 green onions, chopped
  • 1 avocado – peeled, pitted and diced
  • 1 (8 ounce) bottle Ranch-style salad dressing
  1. Place eggs in a saucepan and cover completely with cold water; bring to a boil, then cover and remove from heat. Let eggs sit for 10 to 12 minutes, then cool, peel and chop.
  2. While the eggs are cooking, place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain, crumble, and set aside.
  3. Divide shredded lettuce among individual plates. Arrange rows of bacon, eggs, chicken, tomatoes, blue cheese, green onions, and avocado on top.
  4. Drizzle with dressing and enjoy!
