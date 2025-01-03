YOUR AD HERE »

Cocktail Meatballs

  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • ½ cup bread crumbs
  • 3 tablespoons minced onion
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 (8 ounce) can jellied cranberry sauce
  • ¾ cup chili sauce
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice
  1. Gather the ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Mix ground beef, bread crumbs, onion, water, and egg together in a large bowl. Form into small meatballs and arrange on a nonstick baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, turning once.
  3. Stir cranberry sauce, chili sauce, brown sugar, and lemon juice together in a large saucepan over low heat until smooth. Add meatballs; simmer for 1 hour before serving.
