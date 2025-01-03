Cocktail Meatballs
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- ½ cup bread crumbs
- 3 tablespoons minced onion
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 large egg
- 1 (8 ounce) can jellied cranberry sauce
- ¾ cup chili sauce
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice
- Gather the ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Mix ground beef, bread crumbs, onion, water, and egg together in a large bowl. Form into small meatballs and arrange on a nonstick baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, turning once.
- Stir cranberry sauce, chili sauce, brown sugar, and lemon juice together in a large saucepan over low heat until smooth. Add meatballs; simmer for 1 hour before serving.