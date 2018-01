Coconut Cranberry Crisp

Marlene Maurer • Lakewood, Colo.

1-1/2 c. Butter, room temperature

2 c. Sugar

1 Tbsp. Orange zest

2 t. Vanilla extract

3-1/4 c. Flour

1 t. Baking powder

1/4 t. Salt

1-1/2 c. Cranberries, dried

1-1/2 c. Coconut, dried, flaked, sweetened

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat butter, sugar, orange zest and vanilla in a large bowl with a mixer until smooth. Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Add to butter mixture and beat on low until dough comes together, about 5 minutes. Stir in cranberries and coconut. Shape dough into 1-inch balls and set about 2-inches apart on greased baking sheets. Bake until cookie edges are lightly golden, about 8-11 minutes. Switch pan positions halfway through baking. Let cookies cool on pans 5 minutes then cool completely on racks.