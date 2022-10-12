Coconut Cream Pie

Pastry for single-crust pie

4 large egg yolks, room temperature

2 cups coconut milk

1-1/2 cups half-and-half cream

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups sweetened shredded coconut, toasted, divided

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim crust to 1/2 in. beyond rim of plate; flute edge. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 425°.

Line crust with a double thickness of foil. Fill with pie weights, dried beans or uncooked rice. Bake on a lower oven rack until edge is golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Remove foil and weights; bake until bottom is golden brown, 3-6 minutes longer. Cool completely on a wire rack.

In a large heavy saucepan, whisk egg yolks, coconut milk, cream, sugar, cornstarch and salt until blended. Bring to a gentle boil over medium heat, whisking constantly. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook 2 minutes longer, whisking vigorously. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla and 1 cup coconut. Immediately transfer to crust.

Press plastic wrap onto surface of filling. Refrigerate until cold, 2 hours.

In a large bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add confectioners’ sugar and vanilla; beat until soft peaks form. Spread over pie. Sprinkle with remaining coconut.