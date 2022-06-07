 Color It Ruby Salad | TheFencePost.com
Color It Ruby Salad

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 pound small tomatoes, quartered

3/4 pound cherry tomatoes, halved

3/4 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

2 cans (15 ounces each) beets, drained and chopped

Mix vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper; gradually whisk in oil until blended. Toss with tomatoes, strawberries and beets. Serve immediately.

