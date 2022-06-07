Color It Ruby Salad
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 pound small tomatoes, quartered
3/4 pound cherry tomatoes, halved
3/4 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
2 cans (15 ounces each) beets, drained and chopped
Mix vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper; gradually whisk in oil until blended. Toss with tomatoes, strawberries and beets. Serve immediately.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Recipes
Strawberry Butter
6 large fresh strawberries, stems removed and room temperature