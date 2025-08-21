YOUR AD HERE »

Cookie Salad

Recipes |

Share this story
  • 2 (3.4 ounce) packages instant vanilla pudding mix
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 12 ounces frozen whipped topping (such as Cool Whip), thawed
  • 1 (20 ounce) can pineapple chunks, drained
  • 2 (11 ounce) cans mandarin oranges, drained
  • ½ (11.5 ounce) package fudge stripe cookies
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Mix pudding mix and buttermilk together in a large bowl; fold in whipped topping. Mix in pineapple chunks and mandarin oranges; cover and chill until ready to serve.
  3. Crush cookies and mix in just before serving.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more