Cookie Salad
- 2 (3.4 ounce) packages instant vanilla pudding mix
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 12 ounces frozen whipped topping (such as Cool Whip), thawed
- 1 (20 ounce) can pineapple chunks, drained
- 2 (11 ounce) cans mandarin oranges, drained
- ½ (11.5 ounce) package fudge stripe cookies
- Gather the ingredients.
- Mix pudding mix and buttermilk together in a large bowl; fold in whipped topping. Mix in pineapple chunks and mandarin oranges; cover and chill until ready to serve.
- Crush cookies and mix in just before serving.
