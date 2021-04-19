 Cool and Crunchy Chicken Salad | TheFencePost.com
Cool and Crunchy Chicken Salad

1/2 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 teaspoon spicy brown mustard

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 cups cubed cooked chicken

1 cup seedless red grapes, halved

1 cup thinly sliced celery

1 cup pecan halves, toasted

Lettuce leaves

In a large bowl, mix the first eight ingredients until blended.

Add chicken, grapes, celery and pecans; toss to coat.

Serve on lettuce.

