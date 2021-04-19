Cool and Crunchy Chicken Salad
1/2 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1 teaspoon spicy brown mustard
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 cups cubed cooked chicken
1 cup seedless red grapes, halved
1 cup thinly sliced celery
1 cup pecan halves, toasted
Lettuce leaves
In a large bowl, mix the first eight ingredients until blended.
Add chicken, grapes, celery and pecans; toss to coat.
Serve on lettuce.
