Corn Casserole

¼ cup butter

1 large onion, diced

½ large green bell pepper, diced

1 (4 ounce) jar chopped pimento peppers

2 eggs

1 (8 ounce) package corn muffin mix (such as Jiffy®)

1 (4 ounce) can diced green chiles

1 (15.25 ounce) can whole kernel corn, with liquid

1 (15.25 ounce) can creamed corn

1 pint sour cream

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Grease a 9×12-inch baking pan.

Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat.

Add onion, bell pepper, and pimento peppers and saute until tender, about 5 minutes.

Combine eggs, corn muffin mix, green chiles, whole corn, and creamed corn in a large bowl with the onion mixture.

Stir together and pour into the prepared baking pan.

Drop sour cream by the spoonful on top of the mixture; cover with Cheddar cheese.

Bake in the preheated oven until casserole is firm, about 45 minutes.