Corn Casserole
¼ cup butter
1 large onion, diced
½ large green bell pepper, diced
1 (4 ounce) jar chopped pimento peppers
2 eggs
1 (8 ounce) package corn muffin mix (such as Jiffy®)
1 (4 ounce) can diced green chiles
1 (15.25 ounce) can whole kernel corn, with liquid
1 (15.25 ounce) can creamed corn
1 pint sour cream
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Grease a 9×12-inch baking pan.
Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat.
Add onion, bell pepper, and pimento peppers and saute until tender, about 5 minutes.
Combine eggs, corn muffin mix, green chiles, whole corn, and creamed corn in a large bowl with the onion mixture.
Stir together and pour into the prepared baking pan.
Drop sour cream by the spoonful on top of the mixture; cover with Cheddar cheese.
Bake in the preheated oven until casserole is firm, about 45 minutes.
