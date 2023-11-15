Corn Pudding
- 5 large eggs
- ⅓ cup butter, melted and slightly cooled
- ¼ cup white sugar
- ½ cup milk
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 1 (15.25 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
- 2 (14.75 ounce) cans cream-style corn
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 2-quart casserole dish.
- Whisk eggs lightly in a large bowl. Add milk, melted butter, sugar, and cornstarch; whisk until well combined. Stir in drained corn and cream-style corn until fully blended. Pour mixture into the prepared casserole dish.
- Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 1 hour.