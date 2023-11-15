YOUR AD HERE »

Corn Pudding

Recipes Recipes |

  • 5 large eggs
  • ⅓ cup butter, melted and slightly cooled
  • ¼ cup white sugar
  • ½ cup milk
  • ¼ cup cornstarch
  • 1 (15.25 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
  • 2 (14.75 ounce) cans cream-style corn
  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 2-quart casserole dish.
  • Whisk eggs lightly in a large bowl. Add milk, melted butter, sugar, and cornstarch; whisk until well combined. Stir in drained corn and cream-style corn until fully blended. Pour mixture into the prepared casserole dish.
  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 1 hour.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]