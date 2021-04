1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup yellow cornmeal

⅔ cup white sugar

1 teaspoon salt

3 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 egg

1 cup milk

⅓ cup vegetable oil

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

Spray or lightly grease a 9 inch round cake pan.

In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt and baking powder.

Stir in egg, milk and vegetable oil until well combined.

Pour batter into prepared pan.

Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.