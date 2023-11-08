YOUR AD HERE »

Cornbread Dressing

  • 3 cups crumbled cornbread
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • ½ cup chopped celery
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon dried sage, or more to taste
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 7×11-inch baking dish. Place crumbled cornbread in a large bowl.
  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and celery and sauté until soft, 5 to 7 minutes.
  • Add sautéed onion and celery to the crumbled cornbread. Stir in chicken stock, eggs, sage, salt, and pepper until well combined. Pour dressing into the prepared baking dish.
  • Bake in the preheated oven until dressing just starts to turn golden brown around the edges, about 30 minutes.
