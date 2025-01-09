YOUR AD HERE »

Cottage Cheese Bread

  • 1 1/4 teaspoons dry yeast
  • 1/4 cup warm water  (105 to 115 degrees F or 41 to 46 degrees C)
  • 3/4 cup egg whites or 6 to 7 egg whites
  • 3/4 cup whole milk cottage cheese 
  • 3 1/2 cups bread flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  1. Gather all ingredients. 
  2. Combine warm water and yeast in a large bowl. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. 
  3. Meanwhile, combine the egg whites and cottage cheese in a blender or food processor. Cover and blend until smooth.
  4. Add cottage cheese mixture to the yeast mixture and whisk to combine. 
  5. Using a wooden spoon, stir flour and salt into the wet mixture until combined (dough will be sticky). 
  6. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead about 5 minutes or until smooth but still slightly tacky, adding additional flour as needed.
  7. Shape dough into a ball and place in a lightly greased bowl. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour.
  8. Line a 9×5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper. 
  9. Punch dough down and turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Gently pat and pinch dough into a loaf shape, tucking edges underneath.
  10. Place shaped dough, seam side down, in prepared loaf pan. Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (about 30 minutes).
  11. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Using a sharp knife, cut a shallow slit, lengthwise, down the middle of the loaf. 
  12. Bake until bread sounds hollow when lightly tapped, 40 to 45 minutes. Cover loosely with foil for the last 10 to 15 minutes to prevent overbrowning.
  13. Immediately remove from pan and cool completely on a wire rack before slicing.
