Cottage Cheese Bread
- 1 1/4 teaspoons dry yeast
- 1/4 cup warm water (105 to 115 degrees F or 41 to 46 degrees C)
- 3/4 cup egg whites or 6 to 7 egg whites
- 3/4 cup whole milk cottage cheese
- 3 1/2 cups bread flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Gather all ingredients.
- Combine warm water and yeast in a large bowl. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine the egg whites and cottage cheese in a blender or food processor. Cover and blend until smooth.
- Add cottage cheese mixture to the yeast mixture and whisk to combine.
- Using a wooden spoon, stir flour and salt into the wet mixture until combined (dough will be sticky).
- Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead about 5 minutes or until smooth but still slightly tacky, adding additional flour as needed.
- Shape dough into a ball and place in a lightly greased bowl. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour.
- Line a 9×5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper.
- Punch dough down and turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Gently pat and pinch dough into a loaf shape, tucking edges underneath.
- Place shaped dough, seam side down, in prepared loaf pan. Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (about 30 minutes).
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Using a sharp knife, cut a shallow slit, lengthwise, down the middle of the loaf.
- Bake until bread sounds hollow when lightly tapped, 40 to 45 minutes. Cover loosely with foil for the last 10 to 15 minutes to prevent overbrowning.
- Immediately remove from pan and cool completely on a wire rack before slicing.
