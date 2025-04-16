Country Breakfast Casserole
- 1 (16 ounce) package breakfast sausage
- 1 chopped green onion
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 6 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 cup water
- ½ cup milk
- 1 (2.64 ounce) package country gravy mix
- 6 slices bread, cut into 1 inch cubes
- 2 tablespoons melted butter (Optional)
- ½ teaspoon paprika to taste
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease an 11×8 inch baking dish.
- Brown sausage in a large skillet; drain fat.
- Combine sausage with green onion and spread evenly across the bottom of the baking dish. Top with shredded cheese. Whisk together eggs, water, milk, and gravy mix; add mixture to baking dish. Arrange bread squares evenly on top. If desired, drizzle melted butter over bread, and sprinkle with paprika.
- Bake 40 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Set aside 10 minutes before serving.
