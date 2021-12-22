Country Fish Chowder

1 cup chopped onion

4 bacon strips, chopped

3 cans (12 ounces each) evaporated milk

1 can (15-1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, undrained

1 can (6-1/2 ounces) chopped clams, undrained

3 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper

1 pound fish fillets (haddock, cod or flounder), cooked and broken into pieces

Crumbled cooked bacon, optional

Minced chives, optional

In a large saucepan, cook onion and bacon over medium heat until bacon is crisp; drain.

Add milk, corn, clams, potatoes, butter, salt and pepper.

Cover and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.

Stir in fish and heat through.

Ladle into bowls. If desired, top with bacon and chives.