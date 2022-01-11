Country Fried Potatoes with Hatch Chiles
2 Hatch chile peppers
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 large russet potato
½ medium onion, sliced
1 pinch seasoned salt (such as LAWRY’S®), or to taste
freshly cracked black pepper to taste
Place Hatch chiles directly on the grates of a gas stove over medium heat.
Cook, flipping with tongs occasionally, until blackened and charred, about 5 minutes.
Place in a sealed plastic bag and allow to cool, 7 to 8 minutes.
Peel off charred skins, remove seeds, and slice chiles.
Slice potato using a mandoline.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering.
Add potato slices and fry undisturbed until starting to brown and soften, 8 to 12 minutes.
Add onion slices and chiles.
Season with seasoned salt and black pepper. Stir to combine.
Cook until onions are translucent and potatoes are fully softened and browned on the second side, 5 to 8 minutes.
