Couscous Primavera

2 cups dry couscous

½ cup chopped green onions

1 fresh jalapeno pepper, finely diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 pinch ground black pepper

2 cups vegetable stock

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1/4-inch pieces

1 cup shelled fresh or thawed frozen peas

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Combine couscous, green onion, jalapeno, olive oil, cumin, cayenne pepper, and black pepper in a large bowl; stir until olive oil is completely incorporated.

Bring vegetable stock, asparagus, and peas to a boil in a saucepan over high heat.

Pour stock, asparagus, and peas over couscous mixture; shake bowl to settle couscous into liquid. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork, then stir in mint and season with salt and pepper to taste.