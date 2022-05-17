Couscous Primavera
2 cups dry couscous
½ cup chopped green onions
1 fresh jalapeno pepper, finely diced
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon ground cumin
1 pinch cayenne pepper
1 pinch ground black pepper
2 cups vegetable stock
1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1/4-inch pieces
1 cup shelled fresh or thawed frozen peas
2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Combine couscous, green onion, jalapeno, olive oil, cumin, cayenne pepper, and black pepper in a large bowl; stir until olive oil is completely incorporated.
Bring vegetable stock, asparagus, and peas to a boil in a saucepan over high heat.
Pour stock, asparagus, and peas over couscous mixture; shake bowl to settle couscous into liquid. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork, then stir in mint and season with salt and pepper to taste.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User