Cowboy Casserole
- 2 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
- 1 pound ground sirloin
- 8 ounces hot pork country sausage (such as Jimmy Dean)
- 2 teaspoons chopped garlic
- 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup (such as Campbell’s®)
- ½ cup whole milk
- ¼ cup sour cream
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup frozen corn kernels
- 1 ½ cups shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 (32 ounce) package frozen tater tots
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) with a rack in the center position.
- Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Add bacon and cook, stirring often, until browned and crisp, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon, reserving 2 tablespoons of the drippings.
- Add onion and bell pepper to drippings in skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and add ground beef and sausage. Cook, stirring, until beef is crumbly, browned, and no longer pink, 6 to 8 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and drain fat, if desired. Stir in soup, milk, sour cream, salt, and black pepper. Stir in corn, bacon, and 1/2 cup of the cheese.
- Sprinkle top evenly with remaining 1 cup cheese and arrange tots in concentric circles over cheese layer (there will be about 1 1/2 cups tots leftover; reserve for another use).
- Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown and beef mixture is bubbly, about 35 minutes. Let sit for 5 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with parsley and serve hot.