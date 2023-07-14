Cowboy Caviar
- 1 (15.5 ounce) can black beans, drained
- 1 (15.5 ounce) can black-eyed peas, drained
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained
- 2 cups frozen corn kernels, thawed
- ½ medium onion, diced
- ¼ medium green bell pepper, finely chopped
- ½ cup chopped pickled jalapeño peppers
- ½ teaspoon garlic salt
- 1 cup Italian salad dressing
- ¾ cup chopped cilantro
- Mix black beans, black-eyed peas, diced tomatoes, corn, onion, bell pepper, and jalapeño peppers together in a large bowl. Season with garlic salt, then pour in Italian salad dressing and add cilantro. Mix until well coated.
- Refrigerate until flavors have melded, at least 20 minutes or up to 3 days, before serving.