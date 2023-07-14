YOUR AD HERE »

Cowboy Caviar

  • 1 (15.5 ounce) can black beans, drained
  • 1 (15.5 ounce) can black-eyed peas, drained
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained
  • 2 cups frozen corn kernels, thawed
  • ½ medium onion, diced
  • ¼ medium green bell pepper, finely chopped
  • ½ cup chopped pickled jalapeño peppers
  • ½ teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1 cup Italian salad dressing
  • ¾ cup chopped cilantro
  1. Mix black beans, black-eyed peas, diced tomatoes, corn, onion, bell pepper, and jalapeño peppers together in a large bowl. Season with garlic salt, then pour in Italian salad dressing and add cilantro. Mix until well coated.
  2. Refrigerate until flavors have melded, at least 20 minutes or up to 3 days, before serving.
