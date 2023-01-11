 Cowboy Pizza | TheFencePost.com
Cowboy Pizza

  • 8 ounces mild Italian sausage
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 12-inch size Italian pizza crust
  • 1 cup prepared pizza sauce
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 25 pepperoni slices
  • 3 large button mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 (2.25 ounce) can sliced black olives, drained
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • ¼ teaspoon dried parsley
  • ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (210 degrees C).
  2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and cook Italian sausage until browned, breaking it up into fine crumbles, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain extra grease if necessary.
  3. Brush olive oil over pizza crust. Spread pizza sauce over crust and top with shredded mozzarella cheese.
  4. Evenly distribute pepperoni slices, mushroom slices, Italian sausage, and olive slices in that order over the mozzarella.
  5. In a small bowl combine Cheddar cheese, Parmesan cheese, parsley flakes, and oregano. Top the pizza with this mixture.
  6. Place pizza on a pizza pan and bake until cheese is melted and lightly browned, about 14 minutes. For a crispier crust, bake pizza directly on the oven rack.
