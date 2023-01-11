Cowboy Pizza
- 8 ounces mild Italian sausage
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 12-inch size Italian pizza crust
- 1 cup prepared pizza sauce
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 25 pepperoni slices
- 3 large button mushrooms, sliced
- 1 (2.25 ounce) can sliced black olives, drained
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- ¼ teaspoon dried parsley
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (210 degrees C).
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and cook Italian sausage until browned, breaking it up into fine crumbles, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain extra grease if necessary.
- Brush olive oil over pizza crust. Spread pizza sauce over crust and top with shredded mozzarella cheese.
- Evenly distribute pepperoni slices, mushroom slices, Italian sausage, and olive slices in that order over the mozzarella.
- In a small bowl combine Cheddar cheese, Parmesan cheese, parsley flakes, and oregano. Top the pizza with this mixture.
- Place pizza on a pizza pan and bake until cheese is melted and lightly browned, about 14 minutes. For a crispier crust, bake pizza directly on the oven rack.