Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons minced green onion
- 1 cup cooked crabmeat, finely chopped
- ½ cup dry bread crumbs
- ¼ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon dried dill weed
- ½ cup butter, melted
- 1 ½ pounds fresh button mushrooms, stems removed
- ½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a skillet; cook and stir green onion until softened, about 2 minutes. Transfer green onion to a bowl. Stir in crabmeat, bread crumbs, 1/4 cup Monterey Jack cheese, egg, lemon juice, and dill weed until well mixed.
- Pour 1/2 cup melted butter in a 9×13-inch baking dish; turn mushroom caps in butter to coat. Fill mushroom caps with the crab mixture and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese. Pour white wine into baking dish.
- Bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted and lightly brown, 15 to 20 minutes.