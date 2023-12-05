YOUR AD HERE »

Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons minced green onion
  • 1 cup cooked crabmeat, finely chopped
  • ½ cup dry bread crumbs
  • ¼ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon dried dill weed
  • ½ cup butter, melted
  • 1 ½ pounds fresh button mushrooms, stems removed
  • ½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • ¼ cup dry white wine
  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
  • Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a skillet; cook and stir green onion until softened, about 2 minutes. Transfer green onion to a bowl. Stir in crabmeat, bread crumbs, 1/4 cup Monterey Jack cheese, egg, lemon juice, and dill weed until well mixed.
  • Pour 1/2 cup melted butter in a 9×13-inch baking dish; turn mushroom caps in butter to coat. Fill mushroom caps with the crab mixture and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese. Pour white wine into baking dish.
  • Bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted and lightly brown, 15 to 20 minutes.
