Cranberry-Almond Apple Pie

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon salt

6 medium tart apples, peeled and thinly sliced

1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

1 pastry shell (9 inches)

TOPPING:

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons cold butter

1/3 cup sliced almonds, toasted

In a bowl, combine the sugar, flour, butter, nutmeg and salt.

Add apples and cranberries; stir gently.

Pour into pastry shell.

In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, flour and cinnamon; cut in butter until crumbly.

Stir in almonds; sprinkle over filling.

Bake at 350° for 1 hour or until apples are tender.