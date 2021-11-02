Cranberry-Almond Apple Pie
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon salt
6 medium tart apples, peeled and thinly sliced
1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
1 pastry shell (9 inches)
TOPPING:
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3 tablespoons cold butter
1/3 cup sliced almonds, toasted
In a bowl, combine the sugar, flour, butter, nutmeg and salt.
Add apples and cranberries; stir gently.
Pour into pastry shell.
In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, flour and cinnamon; cut in butter until crumbly.
Stir in almonds; sprinkle over filling.
Bake at 350° for 1 hour or until apples are tender.
