Cranberry Bread
- 2 cups sifted all-purpose flour
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ cup butter
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 teaspoon orange zest
- ¾ cup orange juice
- 1 ½ cups golden raisins
- 1 ½ cups chopped cranberries
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray or grease one 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.
- Whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and baking soda.
- Cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Add egg, orange peel, and orange juice; stir to mix and fold in raisins and cranberries.
- Pour into loaf pan and bake for 70 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Remove from pan; cool on wire rack.