Cranberry Bread

  • 2 cups sifted all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ cup butter
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest
  • ¾ cup orange juice
  • 1 ½ cups golden raisins
  • 1 ½ cups chopped cranberries
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray or grease one 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.
  2. Whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and baking soda.
  3. Cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Add egg, orange peel, and orange juice; stir to mix and fold in raisins and cranberries.
  4. Pour into loaf pan and bake for 70 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Remove from pan; cool on wire rack.
