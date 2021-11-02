Cranberry Brie Pie
3 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 cup orange juice
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
1 sheet refrigerated pie crust
4 ounces Brie cheese, finely chopped
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons butter
TOPPING:
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup cold butter, cubed
Preheat oven to 450°.
In a small saucepan, combine cranberries, brown sugar, orange juice, flour and vinegar.
Cook over medium heat until berries pop, about 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, unroll crust into a 9-in. metal pie plate; flute edges.
Sprinkle with cheese; bake 8 minutes or until cheese begins to melt.
Reduce oven setting to 350°.
Remove cranberry mixture from heat; stir in vanilla. Pour into crust. Dot with butter.
For topping, in a small bowl, combine flour and brown sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over filling.
Bake 30-35 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly (cover edges with foil during the last 20 minutes to prevent over-browning if necessary).
Serve warm or at room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers.
