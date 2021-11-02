Cranberry Brie Pie

3 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup orange juice

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1 sheet refrigerated pie crust

4 ounces Brie cheese, finely chopped

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons butter

TOPPING:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup cold butter, cubed

Preheat oven to 450°.

In a small saucepan, combine cranberries, brown sugar, orange juice, flour and vinegar.

Cook over medium heat until berries pop, about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, unroll crust into a 9-in. metal pie plate; flute edges.

Sprinkle with cheese; bake 8 minutes or until cheese begins to melt.

Reduce oven setting to 350°.

Remove cranberry mixture from heat; stir in vanilla. Pour into crust. Dot with butter.

For topping, in a small bowl, combine flour and brown sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over filling.

Bake 30-35 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly (cover edges with foil during the last 20 minutes to prevent over-browning if necessary).

Serve warm or at room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers.