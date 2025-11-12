Cranberry Jalapeno Dip
- 2 cups fresh or frozen (thawed) cranberries
- 3 green onions, chopped, green parts separated from whites
- 1 small jalapeno, seeded and membrane removed
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1/4 cup roughly chopped cilantro
- 1/4 cup honey or agave nectar, plus more for drizzling
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1 tablespoon heavy cream
- flaky sea salt, such as Maldon® (optional)
- crackers or pita chips for serving
- Gather all ingredients.
- Place cranberries, green onion whites, jalapeño, lime juice, cilantro, honey and salt in a food processor; pulse until just finely chopped and combined.
- Place in a fine mesh strainer over a bowl and set aside.
- Meanwhile in a medium bowl combine cream cheese, sour cream, and heavy cream. Beat with an electric mixer until fluffy and combined.
- Spread cream cheese mixture on a serving platter and top with strained cranberry mixture. Sprinkle flaky salt on top and garnish with green onion greens. If desired drizzle with additional honey. Serve with crackers or pita chips.
