Cranberry Orange Mimosas
2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
3 cups orange juice, divided
2 tablespoons lemon juice
3 bottles (750 milliliters each) champagne, chilled
Fresh mint leaves, optional
Place cranberries and 1 cup orange juice in a blender; cover and process until pureed, stopping to scrape down sides of jar with a rubber spatula as needed.
Add lemon juice and remaining orange juice; cover and process until blended.
Pour 1/3 cup cranberry mixture into each champagne flute or wine glass.
Top with 3/4 cup champagne; serve with mint if desire
