Cranberry Orange Mimosas

2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

3 cups orange juice, divided

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 bottles (750 milliliters each) champagne, chilled

Fresh mint leaves, optional

Place cranberries and 1 cup orange juice in a blender; cover and process until pureed, stopping to scrape down sides of jar with a rubber spatula as needed.

Add lemon juice and remaining orange juice; cover and process until blended.

Pour 1/3 cup cranberry mixture into each champagne flute or wine glass.

Top with 3/4 cup champagne; serve with mint if desire