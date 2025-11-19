Cranberry Orange Relish
- 1 medium navel orange
- 1 (12 ounce) package fresh cranberries
- ½ cup white sugar
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Grate 2 teaspoons of zest from orange; discard remaining peel and pith from orange. Divide orange into sections.
- Place orange sections, 2 teaspoons orange zest, cranberries, sugar, and cinnamon in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped.
- Transfer relish to a bowl. Cover and refrigerate until flavors have blended, at least 2 hours and up to 3 days.
