Cranberry Orange Relish

  • 1 medium navel orange
  • 1 (12 ounce) package fresh cranberries
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  1. Grate 2 teaspoons of zest from orange; discard remaining peel and pith from orange. Divide orange into sections.
  2. Place orange sections, 2 teaspoons orange zest, cranberries, sugar, and cinnamon in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped.
  3. Transfer relish to a bowl. Cover and refrigerate until flavors have blended, at least 2 hours and up to 3 days.
