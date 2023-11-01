Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti
- ¾ cup white sugar
- ¼ cup light olive oil
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon almond extract
- 2 large eggs
- 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 ½ cups pistachio nuts
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- Mix sugar and oil together in a large bowl until well blended. Mix in vanilla and almond extracts, then beat in eggs. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a separate bowl; gradually stir into egg mixture until combined. Fold in pistachios and cranberries by hand.
- Divide dough in half. Form each piece into a 12×2-inch log on the prepared cookie sheet. Dough may be sticky; wet hands with cool water to handle dough more easily.
- Bake in the preheated oven until logs are light brown, about 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool for 10 minutes.
- Reduce oven temperature to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C).
- Cut logs on the diagonal into 3/4-inch-thick slices. Lay cookies cut-side down on the cookie sheet.
- Bake cookies until dry, 8 to 10 minutes.