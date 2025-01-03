YOUR AD HERE »

Cranberry Turkey Pinwheels

  • ½ cup cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup whole-berry cranberry sauce
  • 4 (10 inch) flour tortillas
  • 12 ounces thinly sliced roast turkey
  • 4 ounces thinly sliced Swiss cheese, chopped
  • 2 ounces thinly sliced Granny Smith apple
  1. Mix cream cheese and cranberry sauce together in a bowl until well combined.
  2. Spread 1/4 of the cream cheese mixture over the entire surface of each tortilla, then cover with turkey, Swiss, and apple. Roll tortillas tightly over fillings and wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
  3. Unwrap tortillas; slice each one into eight pieces and serve.
