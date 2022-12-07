 Cream Cheese Kolacky | TheFencePost.com
Cream Cheese Kolacky

  • 3 ounces cream cheese
  • ½ cup butter, softened
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup any flavor fruit jam
  • ⅓ cup confectioners’ sugar for decoration
  1. Mix cream cheese and butter together in a bowl until smooth. Gradually stir in flour until just combined. Shape dough into a ball; cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight.
  2. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).
  3. Roll out dough on a floured pastry board to a thickness of 1/8 inch. Cut into 2 1/2-inch squares and place about 1/2 teaspoon of jam or preserves in the center. Overlap opposite corners and pinch together. Place on ungreased baking sheets.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until golden, about 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on wire racks. Dust kolacky lightly with confectioner’s sugar.
