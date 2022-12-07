Cream Cheese Kolacky
- 3 ounces cream cheese
- ½ cup butter, softened
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup any flavor fruit jam
- ⅓ cup confectioners’ sugar for decoration
- Mix cream cheese and butter together in a bowl until smooth. Gradually stir in flour until just combined. Shape dough into a ball; cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).
- Roll out dough on a floured pastry board to a thickness of 1/8 inch. Cut into 2 1/2-inch squares and place about 1/2 teaspoon of jam or preserves in the center. Overlap opposite corners and pinch together. Place on ungreased baking sheets.
- Bake in the preheated oven until golden, about 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on wire racks. Dust kolacky lightly with confectioner’s sugar.