YOUR AD HERE »

Cream Cheese Mints

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 (3 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 1 tablespoon butter, softened
  • 3 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 2 drops peppermint oil
  • 1 drop any color food coloring paste
  • In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, butter, and confectioner’s sugar. Mix in peppermint oil. Color as desired with food coloring paste, or leave white.
  • Roll mixture into small balls, and place on waxed paper. Flatten with a fork dipped in confectioners’ sugar. Let dry for about 2 hours on waxed paper, then freeze or refrigerate.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]