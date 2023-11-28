Cream Cheese Mints
- 1 (3 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon butter, softened
- 3 cups confectioners’ sugar
- 2 drops peppermint oil
- 1 drop any color food coloring paste
- In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, butter, and confectioner’s sugar. Mix in peppermint oil. Color as desired with food coloring paste, or leave white.
- Roll mixture into small balls, and place on waxed paper. Flatten with a fork dipped in confectioners’ sugar. Let dry for about 2 hours on waxed paper, then freeze or refrigerate.