Cream Cheesy Cubed Zucchini with Lemon and Oregano
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 cups cubed zucchini
½ teaspoon lemon zest
1 pinch red pepper flakes
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
cayenne pepper to taste
2 tablespoons cream cheese
2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano
Heat olive oil in skillet over high heat; stir in zucchini, lemon zest, and red pepper flakes. Cook for about 2 minutes.
Stir in salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper; cook and stir until zucchini is tender, about 5 minutes.
Stir cream cheese into zucchini mixture; cook until cream cheese begins to melt, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in oregano.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User