Cream Cheesy Cubed Zucchini with Lemon and Oregano

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 cups cubed zucchini

½ teaspoon lemon zest

1 pinch red pepper flakes

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

cayenne pepper to taste

2 tablespoons cream cheese

2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano

Heat olive oil in skillet over high heat; stir in zucchini, lemon zest, and red pepper flakes. Cook for about 2 minutes.

Stir in salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper; cook and stir until zucchini is tender, about 5 minutes.

Stir cream cheese into zucchini mixture; cook until cream cheese begins to melt, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in oregano.