 Cream Corn | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Cream Corn

Recipes Recipes |

  • 2 (10 ounce) packages frozen corn kernels, thawed
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • ½ cup whole milk
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, or more to taste
  1. Combine corn, heavy cream, sugar, butter, salt, and pepper in a skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until butter has melted, 3 to 5 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, whisk together milk and flour in a small bowl until smooth.
  3. Add milk mixture to the skillet and continue to cook, stirring constantly, until sauce is thickened and corn is cooked through, about 4 minutes.
  4. Remove from the heat, and stir in Parmesan cheese until melted. Serve hot.
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]