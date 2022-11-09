Cream Corn
- 2 (10 ounce) packages frozen corn kernels, thawed
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
- 2 tablespoons butter
- ½ cup whole milk
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, or more to taste
- Combine corn, heavy cream, sugar, butter, salt, and pepper in a skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until butter has melted, 3 to 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, whisk together milk and flour in a small bowl until smooth.
- Add milk mixture to the skillet and continue to cook, stirring constantly, until sauce is thickened and corn is cooked through, about 4 minutes.
- Remove from the heat, and stir in Parmesan cheese until melted. Serve hot.