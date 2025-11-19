Cream Corn
- 2 (10-ounce) packages frozen corn kernels, thawed
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, or more to taste
- Gather all ingredients.
- Combine corn, heavy cream, sugar, butter, salt, and black pepper in a skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until butter melts, 3 to 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, whisk milk and flour together in a small bowl until smooth.
- Whisk in milk mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until thickened and corn is heated through, about 4 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan cheese until melted. Serve hot.
