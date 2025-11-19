YOUR AD HERE »

Cream Corn

  • 2 (10-ounce) packages frozen corn kernels, thawed
  • 1 cup heavy cream 
  • 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, or more to taste
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Combine corn, heavy cream, sugar, butter, salt, and black pepper in a skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until butter melts, 3 to 5 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, whisk milk and flour together in a small bowl until smooth.
  4. Whisk in milk mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until thickened and corn is heated through, about 4 minutes.
  5. Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan cheese until melted. Serve hot.
