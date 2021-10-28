Cream Corn

2 (10 ounce) packages frozen corn kernels, thawed

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

In a skillet over medium heat, combine the corn, cream, salt, sugar, pepper and butter.

Whisk together the milk and flour, and stir into the corn mixture.

Cook stirring over medium heat until the mixture is thickened, and corn is cooked through.

Remove from heat, and stir in the Parmesan cheese until melted.

Serve hot.