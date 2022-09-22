Cream of Celery Soup
4 cups chopped onions
3-1/3 cups water
6 celery ribs, chopped
4 teaspoons beef bouillon granules
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup 2% milk
1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend
Celery leaves and croutons, optional
In a large saucepan, combine onions, water, celery, bouillon, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Transfer mixture to a blender; puree until smooth. Return to saucepan.
Combine the flour and milk until smooth; gradually stir into onion mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat; stir in cheese until melted. If desired, garnish servings with celery leaves, croutons, and extra cheese.
[placeholder]
