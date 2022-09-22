Cream of Celery Soup

4 cups chopped onions

3-1/3 cups water

6 celery ribs, chopped

4 teaspoons beef bouillon granules

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup 2% milk

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

Celery leaves and croutons, optional

In a large saucepan, combine onions, water, celery, bouillon, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Transfer mixture to a blender; puree until smooth. Return to saucepan.

Combine the flour and milk until smooth; gradually stir into onion mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat; stir in cheese until melted. If desired, garnish servings with celery leaves, croutons, and extra cheese.