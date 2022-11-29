Cream of Turkey and Wild Rice Soup
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 can (4 ounces) sliced mushrooms, drained
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 3 cups water
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 package (6 ounces) long grain and wild rice mix
- 2 cups diced cooked turkey
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- Minced fresh parsley
- In a large saucepan, saute onion and mushrooms in butter until onion is tender. Add water, broth and rice mix with seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer for 20-25 minutes or until rice is tender. Stir in turkey and cream; heat through. Sprinkle with parsley.