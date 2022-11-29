 Cream of Turkey and Wild Rice Soup | TheFencePost.com
Cream of Turkey and Wild Rice Soup

  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 can (4 ounces) sliced mushrooms, drained
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 3 cups water
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 1 package (6 ounces) long grain and wild rice mix
  • 2 cups diced cooked turkey
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • Minced fresh parsley
  • In a large saucepan, saute onion and mushrooms in butter until onion is tender. Add water, broth and rice mix with seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer for 20-25 minutes or until rice is tender. Stir in turkey and cream; heat through. Sprinkle with parsley.
