2 teaspoons olive oil

2 (16 ounce) bags fresh spinach

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

1 pinch freshly grated nutmeg

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons minced shallot

¾ cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons finely shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (Optional)

Pour olive oil into a large soup pot, place over high heat, add spinach, and cover.

Cook for 1 minute, uncover, and lightly stir until most of the leaves are bright green and wilted, about 2 minutes.

Quickly drain spinach in a strainer and transfer to a plate lined with 4 or 5 paper towels.

Once cool enough to handle, squeeze as much liquid from the spinach as possible.

Transfer spinach to a cutting board and coarsely chop.

Mix salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and nutmeg in a small bowl.

Place a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter in skillet, and stir shallot in the hot butter until just barely golden and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes.

Stir seasoning mixture into shallot mixture and pour in cream.

Raise heat to medium-high and reduce cream sauce to about half, about 5 minutes. Stir in lemon zest.

Reduce heat to low and toss spinach with cream sauce in skillet.

Cook and stir until spinach is heated through and coated, about 2 minutes.

Stir Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese into spinach until thoroughly combined; serve immediately.