Creamed Spinach
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 (16 ounce) bags fresh spinach
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste
1 pinch freshly grated nutmeg
1 tablespoon butter
2 tablespoons minced shallot
¾ cup heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest
2 tablespoons finely shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (Optional)
Pour olive oil into a large soup pot, place over high heat, add spinach, and cover.
Cook for 1 minute, uncover, and lightly stir until most of the leaves are bright green and wilted, about 2 minutes.
Quickly drain spinach in a strainer and transfer to a plate lined with 4 or 5 paper towels.
Once cool enough to handle, squeeze as much liquid from the spinach as possible.
Transfer spinach to a cutting board and coarsely chop.
Mix salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and nutmeg in a small bowl.
Place a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter in skillet, and stir shallot in the hot butter until just barely golden and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes.
Stir seasoning mixture into shallot mixture and pour in cream.
Raise heat to medium-high and reduce cream sauce to about half, about 5 minutes. Stir in lemon zest.
Reduce heat to low and toss spinach with cream sauce in skillet.
Cook and stir until spinach is heated through and coated, about 2 minutes.
Stir Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese into spinach until thoroughly combined; serve immediately.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Creamed Spinach
2 teaspoons olive oil