Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

  • 2 cooked, boneless chicken breast halves, shredded
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 (4.5 ounce) package quick cooking long grain and wild rice with seasoning packet
  • ¾ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ cup butter 
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  1. Combine chicken, broth, and water in a large pot over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then stir in rice, reserving the seasoning packet. Cover and remove from heat.
  2. Combine flour, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.
  3. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in contents of seasoning packet until mixture is bubbly. Reduce heat to low, then add flour mixture, a few tablespoons at a time, into the butter mixture, stirring continuously to form a roux. Whisk in cream, a little at a time, until fully incorporated and smooth. Cook until thickened, about 5 minutes.
  4. Stir flour and cream mixture into broth and rice. Cook over medium heat until heated through, 10 to 15 minutes.
  5. Serve hot and enjoy!
