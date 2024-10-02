Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
- 2 cooked, boneless chicken breast halves, shredded
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups water
- 1 (4.5 ounce) package quick cooking long grain and wild rice with seasoning packet
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ cup butter
- 2 cups heavy cream
- Combine chicken, broth, and water in a large pot over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then stir in rice, reserving the seasoning packet. Cover and remove from heat.
- Combine flour, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.
- Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in contents of seasoning packet until mixture is bubbly. Reduce heat to low, then add flour mixture, a few tablespoons at a time, into the butter mixture, stirring continuously to form a roux. Whisk in cream, a little at a time, until fully incorporated and smooth. Cook until thickened, about 5 minutes.
- Stir flour and cream mixture into broth and rice. Cook over medium heat until heated through, 10 to 15 minutes.
- Serve hot and enjoy!
