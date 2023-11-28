Creamy Chocolate Fudge
- 1 ½ cups white sugar
- 1 (7 ounce) jar marshmallow creme
- ⅔ cup evaporated milk
- ¼ cup butter
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 cups milk chocolate chips
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- ½ cup chopped nuts
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Line an 8-inch square pan with aluminum foil; set aside.
- Combine sugar, marshmallow cream, evaporated milk, butter, and salt together in a large saucepan over medium heat; bring to a full boil and cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Remove from heat and add milk chocolate chips and semisweet chocolate chips; stir until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. Stir in nuts and vanilla. Pour into prepared pan; chill in refrigerator for 2 hours, or until firm.