Creamy Corn Casserole
- 1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
- 1 (14.75 ounce) can creamed corn
- 1 (8.5 ounce) package dry cornbread mix
- 1 cup sour cream
- ½ cup butter, melted
- 2 eggs, beaten
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×9-inch baking dish.
- Mix whole and creamed corn, cornbread mix, sour cream, melted butter, and eggs together in a medium bowl until well combined. Spoon mixture into the prepared dish.
- Bake in the preheated oven until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes.