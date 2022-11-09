 Creamy Corn Casserole | TheFencePost.com
Creamy Corn Casserole

  • 1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
  • 1 (14.75 ounce) can creamed corn
  • 1 (8.5 ounce) package dry cornbread mix
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • ½ cup butter, melted
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×9-inch baking dish.
  2. Mix whole and creamed corn, cornbread mix, sour cream, melted butter, and eggs together in a medium bowl until well combined. Spoon mixture into the prepared dish.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes.
