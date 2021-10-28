Creamy Cornbread Casserole
1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained and 1/2 liquid reserved
1 (14.75 ounce) can cream-style corn
2 eggs
1 (8 ounce) package dry corn bread mix
1 cup sour cream
8 ounces Cheddar cheese, shredded
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×13 inch baking pan.
In a large mixing bowl, combine corn, reserved liquid, eggs, corn bread mix and sour cream; stir until blended.
Pour batter into prepared pan; sprinkle with cheese.
Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, until golden brown.
