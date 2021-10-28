Creamy Cornbread Casserole

1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained and 1/2 liquid reserved

1 (14.75 ounce) can cream-style corn

2 eggs

1 (8 ounce) package dry corn bread mix

1 cup sour cream

8 ounces Cheddar cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×13 inch baking pan.

In a large mixing bowl, combine corn, reserved liquid, eggs, corn bread mix and sour cream; stir until blended.

Pour batter into prepared pan; sprinkle with cheese.

Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, until golden brown.