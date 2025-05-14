YOUR AD HERE »

Creamy Cucumber Salad

  • 2 large cucumbers, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1 sweet onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon sea salt

Dressing:

  • 1 ½ cups mayonnaise, or more to taste
  • 2 tablespoons vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon white sugar
  • 1 teaspoon dried dill weed
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  1. Mix cucumbers, onion, and salt together in a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit for 15 to 30 minutes.
  2. Turn cucumber mixture into a colander set over a bowl or in a sink. Let drain, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid and salt has drained, 15 to 30 minutes. Transfer drained cucumber mixture to a large bowl.
  3. Whisk mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, dill, garlic powder, and pepper for dressing together in a bowl until smooth. Pour over cucumber mixture and stir until coated.
  5. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours before serving.
