 Creamy Dill Cucumber Toasties | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Creamy Dill Cucumber Toasties

Recipes Recipes |

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 (.7 ounce) package dry Italian-style salad dressing mix

½ cup mayonnaise

1 French baguette, cut into 1/2 inch thick circles

1 cucumber, sliced

2 teaspoons dried dill weed

In a medium bowl, mix together cream cheese, dressing mix and mayonnaise.

Spread a thin layer of the cream cheese mixture on a slice of bread, and top with a slice of cucumber. Sprinkle with dill. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Recipes
See more

[placeholder]

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User