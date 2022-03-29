Creamy Gorgonzola Spinach Pasta

1 (16 ounce) package fusilli pasta

1 ½ tablespoons butter

2 shallots, minced

1 cup heavy whipping cream

4 cups fresh spinach

½ cup Gorgonzola cheese

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook fusilli in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes.

In the meantime, melt butter in a skillet over medium heat and cook shallots until soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour in cream and cook until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Add spinach and crumble in Gorgonzola cheese. Season with salt and pepper and cook until spinach is wilted and sauce has thickened, about 4 minutes.

Drain fusilli and toss with sauce. Serve immediately.