Creamy Gorgonzola Spinach Pasta
1 (16 ounce) package fusilli pasta
1 ½ tablespoons butter
2 shallots, minced
1 cup heavy whipping cream
4 cups fresh spinach
½ cup Gorgonzola cheese
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook fusilli in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes.
In the meantime, melt butter in a skillet over medium heat and cook shallots until soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour in cream and cook until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Add spinach and crumble in Gorgonzola cheese. Season with salt and pepper and cook until spinach is wilted and sauce has thickened, about 4 minutes.
Drain fusilli and toss with sauce. Serve immediately.
