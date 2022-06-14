Creamy Green Bean Salad
2 tablespoons sour cream
1 tablespoon prepared Italian salad dressing
1 can (8 ounces) cut green beans, drained
1 medium tomato, chopped and drained
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
Lettuce leaves
In a bowl, combine sour cream and salad dressing; mix well. Stir in beans, tomato and onion. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Serve on lettuce.
