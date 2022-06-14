 Creamy Green Bean Salad | TheFencePost.com
Creamy Green Bean Salad

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 tablespoon prepared Italian salad dressing

1 can (8 ounces) cut green beans, drained

1 medium tomato, chopped and drained

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

Lettuce leaves

In a bowl, combine sour cream and salad dressing; mix well. Stir in beans, tomato and onion. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Serve on lettuce.

